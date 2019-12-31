Bollywood King Khan often surprises his fans with his unique style. Recently his wife Gauri Khan shared Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan’s pictures that broke the internet.

The pictures in which Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan are too cute to handle and also seen in matching outfits.

In the pictures, SRK is seen all decked up in a Native-American costume and headgear, posing next to AbRam. They are twinning in Apache Costumes. The cute kid looked cute in a war bonnet and looked similar as that of his dad’s.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next release as his last release was ‘Zero’ opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Recently Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan enjoyed a gala time with their close friends and family.

Check out the photos below in which Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan twinning in quirky outfits:

Like Father Like Son

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan twinning in Apache outfits