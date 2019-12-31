  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan twinning in quirky outfits

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan twinning in quirky outfits

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 31 Dec 2019 10:31:42 IST

Bollywood King Khan often surprises his fans with his unique style. Recently his wife Gauri Khan shared Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan’s pictures that broke the internet.

The pictures in which Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan are too cute to handle and also seen in matching outfits.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan party with close friends

In the pictures, SRK is seen all decked up in a Native-American costume and headgear, posing next to AbRam.  They are twinning in Apache Costumes. The cute kid looked cute in a war bonnet and looked similar as that of his dad’s.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next release as his last release was ‘Zero’ opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Recently Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan enjoyed a gala time with their close friends and family.

Check out the photos below in which Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan twinning in quirky outfits:

Like Father Like Son

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan twinning in Apache outfits

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner flaunts her 'Leopard French' manicure

Kylie Jenner flaunts her 'Leopard French' manicure

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh's 'Ghulam' Moment in the Desert

Shrenu Parikh's 'Ghulam' Moment in the Desert

Fashion & LifestyleDeepika Padukone giving desi vibes in a quirky embellished saree

Deepika Padukone giving desi vibes in a quirky embellished saree

Fashion & LifestylePriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's dreamy ocean picture

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's dreamy ocean picture

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are 'Sunshine' couple

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are 'Sunshine' couple

Fashion & LifestyleJacqueline Fernandez has the best wardrobe ever

Jacqueline Fernandez has the best wardrobe ever

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted in casuals post Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted in casuals post Christmas

NewsShivin Narang is missing Jennifer Winget

Shivin Narang is missing Jennifer Winget

NewsParth Samthaan and Hina Khan are the top Television actors

Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan are the top Television actors