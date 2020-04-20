Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

The media have been guessing for a long time now. Shah Rukh Khan has worked with a plethora of film directors, first being Raj Kanwar to Anand L Rai; his last outing with Anushka Sharma, back in 2018. All the SRK fans have been eagerly waiting for his next. There have been speculations around who he could collaborate with. We, at glamsham.com had done a story around the same speculation in October 2019.

This proves that like a true fan’s star, Shah Rukh Khan has probably responded to a fan and not a media person on his next choice of director. Apparently, during one of his recent #AskSRK twitter sessions, he replied to a fans ‘investigative’ and ‘smart’ question - which director you would love to work with? Martin Scorsese or Chris Nolan? I guess he could not have not responded to a fan so he, sort of, spilled the beans. The witty star that SRK is made a reply neither agreeing nor refuting or informing either. His reply was - Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi?

Well the best part of this hint is that the masses love Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) too as much as SRK himself. Rajkumar Hirani’s last outing was something that proves how he can narrate a biography with entertainment and gave a new lease of life to Sanjay Dutt.

Hope Rajkumar Hirani could bring the ‘Blockbuster’ tag for SRK again after the successful Chennai Express way back in 2013. His later releases - Happy New Year, Dilwale, Fan, Dear Zindagi, Raees, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Zero – were not as big to make his fans go crazy.

Recently Shah Rukh Khan was among the host of celebrities including Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra (Jonas), who joined Lady Gaga's star-studded ‘One World: Together at Home’ to celebrate healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Hope to see a great entertaining combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kumar Hirani bring the magic back for his numerous fans.

Wow both are awesome and I have met them...but Raju apna sa lagta hai...nahi? https://t.co/EuSsrTHtx5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Yaar yehi pehle aap...pehle aap mein pista jaa raha hoon...kya karoon. https://t.co/NcGHLVoWfB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Hope we overcome the virus...faster than the number of movies I have done. Insha Allah https://t.co/FYai9ZYx07 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

God was wondering when someone will ask me this pertinent question!! Black. https://t.co/hEhkFMz5dJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Eh...you are looking for answers in the wrong place my friend. Best of luck with your endeavour. https://t.co/pl4Kgu4Jmh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!! https://t.co/KwCDQY8q9L — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Damn couldn’t tell which characters at all. Ha ha really cool thank you https://t.co/DeK8KqACn6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

