Shah Rukh Khan wishes luck to 'Kaamyaab' team (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 12:33:57 IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished the entire team of "Kaamyaab" luck and said that it is a small film with a big heart.

Shah Rukh, whose Red Chillies Entertainment will be presenting the movie, took to Twitter, were he shared a photograph go himself along with the cast of the film.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to support a young researcher's dream

"A small film with a big heart...and some heart breaks. Hope it finds love from from those who see it. All the best to the team....and bas ab enjoy life aur option hi kya hai... #KaamyaabInCinemas," he captioned the image.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, "Kaamyaab",deals with the story of a character actor in Hindi cinema.

It features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.

