This has been a year for Indians all across the world to sit up and take pride in their identity, as notable Indians have achieved great successes in their respective fields.

As the year draws to a close, here’s taking a look at the famous Indians who’ve made us proud.

Shah Rukh Khan

With his appearance on the David Letterman show, that takes us through Khan’s life like never before and examine the Demi-God like superstar status he enjoys, Shah Rukh Khan made it to the coveted list. As Letterman proclaimed that here’s the world’s most loved star, SRK played the part with his trademark candour and wit, cracking up the host and viewers with self-deprecating humour.

Vir Das

With two comedy specials to his name, Vir became the only Indian comic to have sold out 36 American shows appealing to over 50,000 people. His other special sold out three shows at Just For Laughs which is one of the biggest comedy festivals in the world. His show was notably amongst the best and highest reviewed shows at the venue. He also played the Edinburgh fringe festival and continued his golden run. He even starred in the ABC show Whiskey Cavalier.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas

As the first Indian producer with active work in Hollywood currently, the actress announced a film with Mindy Kaling which will see her debut as a producer internationally. Besides this, she also announced a biopic on Maa Anand Sheela and an Amazon Prime series based on the sangeet ceremony of her and pop star husband Nick Jonas’ wedding.

Ali Fazal

Our very own Guddu bhaiyya is currently shooting for a Hollywood production, his third outing after Victoria and Abdul and Fast 7 in which he is paired opposite Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. The film, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death in the Nile, the film is amongst the most looked forward to films of next year. Ali, despite a slew of offers and a packed slate for 2020, is constantly being offered more work in the West currently.

Guneet Monga

As an Indian producer, holding an Oscar - Monga who has produced some of the most beautiful gems of the last decade including Masaan and Lunchbox, brought great glory to the country. As a co-producer of Period: End of a Sentence, Monga endeavoured to stir up conversation around the taboos of Menstruation and how it directly affects education of the girl child in India. It’s the first time a part-Indian production won at the Academy through the gongs of AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty and the late Satyajit Ray Stand tall to make India proud.