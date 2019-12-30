Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Abram were seen on the Gateway of India. Trio returned back for the New Year celebrations with the family recently.

Suhana looks absolutely stunning in the pictures as she is wearing a pink bodycon dress. Letting her hair open, she has also teamed her look with the pink glares and footwear. She can be seen taking care of AbRam which is totally cute! While AbRam looks cool in his causal and party mode avatar.

Mummy Gauri Khan was also seen in a different style. She wore a funky cap with a black skirt and white top. Some of his photos and videos have surfaced on social media, in which everyone can be seen well.

Let me tell you that Suhana Khan is studying acting in New York. There, Suhana keeps sharing photos on social media while having fun with friends.

Everyone has gone to Shah Rukh's Alibaug farmhouse to celebrate the New Year. Suhana's friends have also joined this celebration and some pictures of them have been revealed.

Check out the pictures below:

Suhana Khan slays in Pink as gets snapped with AbRam and Gauri Khan at Gateway of India

Suhana Khan looks pretty as a peach in this pink bodycon dress

Suhana, Aryan, AbRam Khan and Ananya Panday chill with friends

Suhana, AbRam and Aryan Khan celebrate holidays with cousins and close friends

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday have a gala time with close friends