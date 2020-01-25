Shah Rukh's Instagram video hints at new film?

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Jan 2020 20:23:14 IST

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan has teased his fans with a new video on Instagram, which has left them confused! The superstar posted the video to celebrate three years of his film "Raees", which released on January 25, 2017, but fans are assuming that the actor might be hinting at a new film!

In the video posted on Saturday afternoon, SRK can be seen mouthing a dialogue from "Raees": "Koi bhi dhanda chhota ya bada nahi hota, aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahi hota (No job is small or big, and no religion is bigger than one's job)."

His dialogue is followed by a voice from behind which says: "Abey toh jaldi se picture chalu kar na! Dhanda dhanda kar raha hai, kuchh kar nahi raha hai (So start a new film. You keep talking about jobs, and do nothing)!"

The superstar only smiles in reply.

SRK has captioned the video: "Need to take Raees advice myself... soon! Tks to whole team of Raees for making this beautiful film."

This has left fans confused about whether the superstar is hinting at a new film. Some are wondering if the actor is contemplating a sequel to "Raees".

One fan commented: "Abhi Kuch na kuch bada hone Wala hai".

Another asked: "When will you come with your new movie?"

Fans also came up with suggestions regarding Shah Rukh's next film. While one fan suggested that he should make "Don 3", another wrote, there should be a sequel to "Raees"> Another fan expressed that he should share screen space with Kajol in his next. But all his fans are unanimous about one thing -- its time the superstar should appear in a movie now, as they are missing him on the big screen.

--IANS

abh/vnc

