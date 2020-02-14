  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shah Rukh's witty quip on 36th Valentine's Day with wife Gauri

Shah Rukh's witty quip on 36th Valentine's Day with wife Gauri

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Feb 2020 19:32:56 IST

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Be it off screen or on screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows the best how to woo his fans with his romantic charisma and wit. Leaving no chance to spread love on Valentine's Day on Friday, SRK posted a cute message for wife Gauri Khan. Of course, the post has the element of his trademark wit.

"36 years... ab toh Valentine's bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions....," SRK wrote on Instagram.

Not only this, he even uploaded a photograph in which Gauri and SRK can be seen holding each other's hands and looking into each others' eyes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, there have been a lot of speculation about Shah Rukh's upcoming projects. He has been linked to doing movies with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors. As a producer, he has plenty of projects in his kitty. He is currently producing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer thriller "Bob Biswas".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsBTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

BTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

NewsMariah Carey roped in to perform at Brighton Pride 2020 festival

Mariah Carey roped in to perform at Brighton Pride 2020 festival

NewsRashami Desai reveals her learning from the house of Bigg Boss

Rashami Desai reveals her learning from the house of Bigg Boss

NewsNo Time to Die: Billie Eilish drops new James Bond theme song

No Time to Die: Billie Eilish drops new James Bond theme song

NewsMahesh Manjrekar draws inspiration from his personal life

Mahesh Manjrekar draws inspiration from his personal life

NewsMatt Reeves gives a brief look at Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' character

Matt Reeves gives a brief look at Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' character

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

NewsBTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

BTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish