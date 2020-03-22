Shah Rukh uses his movie scenes to create COVID-19 awareness

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Mar 2020 21:33:03 IST

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday came out with a unique and interesting video to create awareness about coronavirus among people.

He made a fun and informative video on COVID-19 using scenes from his movies.

From the popular "Loveria" song of his 1992 hit "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman" to stills from hits such as "Kal Ho Na Ho" (2003), "Chalte Chalte" (2003) and "Raees" (2017), clips of various SRK films have been put together in an attempt to convey facts about coronavirus in his explainer.

Not only this, he even highlighted the kind of masks people should not buy -- the kind he wore in "Baazigar" and "Badshah".

"InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!," he wrote in his tweet on Sunday," SRK tweeted.

Meanwhile, on work front, SRK has been missing in action from the big screen since December 2018. He was last seen in "Zero". His fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project.

