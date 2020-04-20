Shahid Kapoor's online 'war' with wife Mira

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor engaged in a funny online war, where Mira ended up taking a "sweet revenge" from him.

Shahid posted a short video where he is seen flirting with Mira and calling her "sexy".

"We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine," the actor captioned the video.

Mira took to the comment section and wrote: "Revenge is in the mail".

She posted a throwback picture of the actor on the photo-sharing platform.

"Revenge is sweet", she captioned the image, where a young Shahid features on a cover of a magazine.

Recently, Shahid took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira with some pancakes.

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in "Jersey", a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The filmn tells the tale of an aging cricketer who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son's desire.

