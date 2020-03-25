  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shahid Kapoor to be seen in an "action film" after 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor to be seen in an "action film" after 'Jersey'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 18:57:34 IST

Munbai, March 25 (IANS) On an Instagram qna session, actor Shahid revealed a few details about his upcoming projects. Apart from the cricket drama "Jersey", he said he would also be seen in an "action film".

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut opposite Amrita Rao in "Ishq Vishk" in 2003. Since then, they have co-starred in films like "Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!" (2005) and "Vivah" (2006). It's been a while since the two have shared screen space, and Shahid says he misses working with Amrita. When a fan asked Shahid about his experience working with Amrita, he said: " Amrita is a special co-star. I miss working with her. She is a wonderful actor."

The interactive online session did not end here. Shahid also answered questions about his film "Haider" in which he shaved his hair off.

When a fan asked him what his biggest lesson from 'Haider' was, Shahid quipped: "Sar mundvao to bal wapas aane mein bahut time lagta hai (It's not easy to grow back hair sfter you've shaved your head)."

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

NewsTMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

TMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

NewsPearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

Pearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

NewsNiti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

Niti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

FeatureMX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

MX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

NewsTMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

TMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi