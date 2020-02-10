'Shakti' actress Kamya Panjabi's wedding ceremonies begin

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 11:33:42 IST

Kamya Panjabi is an Indian television actress, who generally plays the vamp or negative characters in Hindi television serials. She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and is currently seen in the soap opera Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Panjabi came to be known for portraying negative roles in Indian television serials like Reth, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani and Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann. Punjabi has also played positive roles in Piya Ka Ghar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar.

Today Kamya Panjabi is all set to marry Shalabh Dang.Yesterday Kamya Panjabi shared pictures and videos from her engagement ceremony on her Instagram profile.

For her big day, the bride-to-be wore a traditional black and gold outfit and she added a bright yellow dupatta, while Shalabh complemented her in a blue bandhgala and a kurta-pajama set.

The couple got engaged at a Gurdwara on Saturday morning. Kamya also posted a video from the ceremony, which featured the couple's family and Kamya's 10-year-old daughter Aara.

Check out the Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang engagement photos below:

