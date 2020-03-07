Shalini Pandey: Being an actor comes naturally

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Shalini Pandey, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", says she always wanted to be an actress and that it comes naturally to her.

"I only wanted to be an actress since I was a child! I have always enjoyed watching people in different situations. If I get really fascinated by any character, be it onscreen or offscreen, I tend to subconsciously behave like that person and that can be anything!

"Maybe the hand gestures, maybe the walk, the way they talk, the way they eat, the way they sigh, it can be the slightest of the mannerisms. So, for me, being an actor comes naturally," says Shalini.

The "Arjun Reddy" actress says she has always been fascinated by drama and movies.

"I enjoy being different people. I've always gotten attracted to mo vie characters that are strong, loved strong stories that touch your heart. I love listening to stories!"

Shalini said that she has always been drawn to content cinema and had secretly wished that her journey in Bollywood should start with cinema that could make the country proud.

"After getting into theatre, I realised how much I loved good, strong content and characters. I'm glad that I'm getting to start my journey in Bollywood with 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

"I heard it and I immediately knew that I had to be a part of it. Good content has always given me an adrenaline rush and I'm glad to be a part of a project that has excited me to perform out of my skin each day on set," she said.

--IANS

dc/vin