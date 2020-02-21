  1. Home
  Shama Sikander brightens up in yellow

Shama Sikander brightens up in yellow

Glamsham Editorial | 21 Feb 2020

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Shama Sikander says sexy is a state of mind, as she lights up in yellow outfits.

It seems like yellow is her favourite colour right now. She recently took to Instagram to post her "sexy" photo in which she is sporting a mustard jacket and a black short outfit that shows off her well toned legs.

She captioned it: "Sexy is a state of mind....#sexy #love #hot #fashion #beautiful #like #cute #beauty #photography #style #fitness #happy #art #smile

Her latest set of images show her back in a yellow shade. This time, she is sporting more of an evening wear. She is again flaunting her legs in a gown with a thigh high slit.

--IANS

nn/vnc

Here's why Ananya Panday has a promising 2020 with a stellar line-up of projects

Radhika Madan turns vegan for Angrezi Medium!

Shaan's new romantic song 'Main tujhko yaad karta hoon' out now

Kajal Aggarwal's first look from her next Tollywood film revealed

'Mentalhood' poster: Karisma Kapoor leads the pack on a new journey from motherhood to Mentalhood

Varun Dhawan wraps up 'Coolie No 1' shoot

Sonic The Hedgehog Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Hrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

Hina Khan's trendy Skirt Style outfits