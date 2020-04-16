Shama Sikander features in Alexx O'Nell's music video

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 19:59:08 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor-musician Alexx O'Nell has come up with a new song, "Still on my mind", which features actress Shama Sikander.

"I write from my heart and soul. This one is about personal experiences I've had. It's a romantic song, it speaks of love, loss, regret, wanting to make things right. It's about incredibly happy times, and the opposite too," Alexx said.

"Still on my mind" is the first music video of Alexx, who is best known for his roles in "Main Aur Charles" and "Inside Edge". The track is about two lovers whose story is drawing to a close, and while one is seeking closure, the other is clinging to the past.

"In that way, this is the perfect song for the moment in which we live. This is a love song for the lockdown, and that's why I thought it was important to release it now," Alexx added.

