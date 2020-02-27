  1. Home
  3. Shama Sikander sizzles in new outfit and nose ring

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 20:08:47 IST

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Shama Sikander looks ecstatically pretty and charming in a new set of pictures, where she goes ethnic with jewellery. The actress, who doesn't have to try too hard to make a style statement, seems like she is in a dreamy mood in the pics.

Not long back, she opened up before the media about her phase of depression. The website newstracklive.com reported her as saying that it took her years to understand that she was in depression. She recalled how she had no desire to do anything, the website reported.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 thriller, "Bypass Road". Shama, who gave a series of notable performances on television, was last seen on the small screen as the antagonist in the show, "Baal Veer". This year, she appears in the music video "Majnu Mix".

