  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shamita: Shilpa's daughter has brought in so much happiness

Shamita: Shilpa's daughter has brought in so much happiness

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 18:42:03 IST

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Shamita Shetty is on cloud nine as her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed a baby girl a few days ago.

"I'm so excited to become maasi once again. Samisha is a bundle of joy and has brought in so much happiness in the family. Shilpa always wanted a daughter and I cannot be happier for the couple," Shamita said.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri last week, Shilpa had announced that she and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have become parents to the baby girl, through surrogacy. They named the daughter Samisha.

"Samisha Shetty Kundra... Born :15th February 2020 ... Junior SSK in the house.... 'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have' and 'Misha' is Russian stands for 'someone like God'...You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family," Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse Samisha on social media.

The couple also has a son, Viaan, born in May 2012.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsIshaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

Ishaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

NewsKajol gives selfie lessons to hubby Ajay Devgn

Kajol gives selfie lessons to hubby Ajay Devgn

NewsSuperstar Mahesh Babu and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh are shooting together

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh are shooting together

NewsShehnaaz Gill: 'Balle Balle to genes mein hai'

Shehnaaz Gill: 'Balle Balle to genes mein hai'

NewsIrrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal give sibling rivalry a delightful touch in 'Angrezi Medium'

Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal give sibling rivalry a delightful touch in 'Angrezi Medium'

NewsScarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite for upcoming horror film

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to reunite for upcoming horror film

NewsIshaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

Ishaan Khatter stirs a storm on stage for the curtain raiser of Miss Diva 2020!

Movie ReviewHunters Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Hunters Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Second Emotion' by Justin Bieber feat. Travis Scott

Song Lyrics of 'Second Emotion' by Justin Bieber feat. Travis Scott