  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shania Twain prefers farm life over penthouse

Shania Twain prefers farm life over penthouse

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Dec 2019 15:58:15 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Singer Shania Twain has opted for farm life over the luxury of a penthouse suite.

Twain stayed in a Las Vegas hotel throughout her last run of shows but never felt comfortable being a part of the city, and so when she booked her latest gig at Sin City recently, she wanted a place she could call home in between concerts, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I'm moving into my new little farm... I always have to have my horses with me, and my dogs... I just had to keep my family around me and my animals are part of my family," Twain told "Live with Kelly & Ryan" show.

She is also enjoying hanging out with the other Las Vegas regulars, saying comedian Carrot Top often invites her for lunch and illusionist David Copperfield likes to grab late night snacks with her.

"He likes to eat really late, so he'll come at about midnight or one in the morning and he's hungry, so I've gotta cook him something," she explains. "He's very picky... The meat has to be very well cooked."

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsIndian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

Indian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

NewsKylie Jenner slammed for gifting diamond ring to daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner slammed for gifting diamond ring to daughter Stormi Webster

NewsSalman Khan's sister Arpita Khan blessed with a baby girl on his birthday

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan blessed with a baby girl on his birthday

NewsKajol Devgn spoke about helicopter parenting

Kajol Devgn spoke about helicopter parenting

NewsBruce Lee's daughter sues fast-food chain

Bruce Lee's daughter sues fast-food chain

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal lives up to his Word

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal lives up to his Word

NewsStreet Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan showers praise over India's dancing talent

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan showers praise over India's dancing talent

NewsIndian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

Indian Idol season 11: Kajol dances on the song of Jannabi Das

NewsAbhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao team up in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'

Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao team up in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'