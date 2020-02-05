  1. Home
Shannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020

Shannen Maria Doherty is an American actress revealed the relapse of her Cancer.

The former star of Beverly hills 90210 was first diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2015. Recently in an interview with ABC News she opened up that she has stage 4 Breast Cancer announcing that "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4. So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here,"

The "Charmed" actress was battling cancer quietly since one year while working for "90210" at the same time mourning the death of her co-star Luke Perry.

Doherty even posted on her Instagram the pic describing the fact of life in Meme form "We only live once, snoopy" "Wrong! we only die once. We live every day!"

"At Ktla about to talk about cancer screen week with @su2c . Early detection.... I know we are all busy in life but make the time for the screening appropriate for you!! CancerScreenWeek.org"

Doherty said she decided to share her diagnosis because of the court filings set to release this week in a legal battle she has with an insurance company include her current health status. "I'd rather people hear it from me," she mentioned.

