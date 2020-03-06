  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shanthipriya looks gorgeous as ever in new pics

Shanthipriya looks gorgeous as ever in new pics

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 20:03:01 IST

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Those who grew up in the nineties would recall her as the heroine of Akshay Kumar in his 1991 debut film "Saugandh", and also Mithun Chakraborty's leading lady in the 1993 film "Phool Aur Angaar". almsot three decades later, Shanthipriya has lost none of that verve, as is obvious in a new set of wallpapers that have just been released.

Shanthipriya was last seen on the big screen in the 2011 release, "The Murderer", which also released as "Hamilton Palace" in parts. Her last appearance was on the TV show, "Dwarkadheesh: Bhagwaan Shree Krishna" (2011–2012).

In 1999, she married actor Siddharth, who was the grandson of V. Shantaram and who acted in films such as "Baazigar" and "Vansh". Siddharth died of a heart attack in 2004.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsMentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

NewsMohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

Mohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

NewsTamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

Tamil superstar Vishal's new film gets summer release date

NewsAllu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

Allu Arjun shares a sweet message for wife Sneha

NewsFind out why Irrfan Khan is getting restless?

Find out why Irrfan Khan is getting restless?

NewsTaika Waititi to helm 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

Taika Waititi to helm 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' series

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Feel Me' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Feel Me' by Selena Gomez

NewsMentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the Mom-petitor in you

NewsMohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events

Mohit Raina's role as IPS officer in 'Bhaukaal' is inspired by true life events