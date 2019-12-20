Sharad Kelkar: Hope not to disappoint audience with next projects

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who will next be seen in the web series "Rangbaaz Phirse", hopes not to disappoint the audience with his upcoming projects.

Sharad has been steadily been building a fan base, and his work in 2019 projects such as the web series "The Family Man" and the comedy flick "Housefull 4" have been noticed, after he impressed with his acting in recent years with roles is "Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela", "Rocky Handsome", "Lai Bhaari", and "Bhoomi".

His next big screen release is actor-producer Ajay Devgn's ambitious "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", where Sharad plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"When people appreciate your performances, it increases your responsibility as an actor, to not upset your audience with your work. I have made sure I will not disappoint the audience with my performances, especially this year. I hope not to disappoint them with my next releases," Sharad said, at a special screening of "Rangbaaz Phirse".

"Tanhaji" starring Ajay and Kajol, and directed by Om Raut, clashes with Meghna Gulzar's Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak" on January 10. Talking about the clash, Sharad said: "We have worked hard and we believe in our product. I think "Chhapaak" will be a good film. Our country has a population of 130 crore and there are 9000 screens in India. So, I don't think we should be stressed. The two films are in different zones. Ours is a historical period film and 'Chhapaak' is an emotional story. I feel both films will eventually find audience."

Reacting to the nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Sharad said: "I feel it is constitutional right of people to protest. Today, Mumbai proved that people can protest in a peaceful manner. I feel Mumbai Police also did a good job. If we are not in agreement with something then we can raise our voice against it. We live in a democratic country, so we have the right to express our views on any matter. I hope the government listens to their grievance."

