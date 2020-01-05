Sharat Saxena to make his digital debut

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Jan 2020 15:23:03 IST

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Actor Sharat Saxena, who has featured in Bollywood films such as "Dabangg 3", "Race 3" and "Singham Returns", is set to make his digital debut with "Mr. & Mrs. Season 2".

"I like the kind of content TVF (The Viral Fever) has been producing which is made keeping the youth in mind. 'Mr. and Mrs.' is one such show which has been tickling the funny bone of viewers and also leaving a lasting impression on them. With this show, I am not only making my digital debut but starting the year on a very positive and happy note," Sharat told IANS.

"I think that it's very tough to crack the code of making people laugh and I accept it as a challenge every time. I am grateful to everyone for supporting me throughout and hope that the audience will be as excited as I am for my digital debut," he added.

Reprising their roles as Sanju and Madhu, actors Biswapati Sarkar and Nidhi Bisht are all set to make the audience roar with laughter in season two.

Nidhi said: "The new season will see the show's protagonists Madhu and Sanju go through the usual trials of their sweet and spicy life. The show's previous season received lots of praise from the audience and we are hopeful that we'll continue to keep our fans engrossed with higher levels of madness and hilarious instances which are relatable to everyone."

"From the first season to the latest one, it has been an incredible experience altogether. Setting itself apart from the typical Indian couples portrayed in the mainstream television, 'Mr.& Mrs.' gives a fresh take on Indian marriages in a realistic and funny way. With season 2 our aim is to introduce more characters and explore the lively and amusing life of Sanju and Madhu," Biswapati said.

The show will start streaming from January 7 on TVFPlay and Girliyapa's YouTube channel.

