  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sharib Hashmi: Few films capture father-son bond beautifully

Sharib Hashmi: Few films capture father-son bond beautifully

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 16:38:14 IST

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi of "Filmistaan" fame says his latest short film "Soch" gives an important social message, and also portrays a sense of understanding between a father and his child beautifully.

Directed by Ashish Wagh, "Soch" is based on the life of a kid whose father is a trash collector.

"There are very few movies which capture the beautiful bond between a father and son. When the role was offered to me, I immediately took it because not only does the short film give out a very important social message but it also portrays a sense of understanding between a father and his child beautifully," Sharib said.

Talking about the subject of the film, Wagh said: "People who do menial jobs are treated with less respect. Many of us turn our nose up towards the people who make our lives easier like the maids, the vegetable vendors or the garbage collectors. It is important for us to understand and remember that no matter what, every job is the same."

Presented by Merry-Go-Round Studios, "Soch" is produced by "102 Not Out" director Umesh Shukla.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsPedro Almodóvar talks about reuniting with the people he's worked with before

Pedro Almodóvar talks about reuniting with the people he's worked with before

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Nattu Kaka & Bagha under the spell of 'chamatkari' angoothi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Nattu Kaka & Bagha under the spell of 'chamatkari' angoothi

NewsBillie Eilish to give a special performance at 2020 Oscars

Billie Eilish to give a special performance at 2020 Oscars

NewsJennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

Jennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

News'Thappad' poster: Taapsee Pannu gets slapped hard in love

'Thappad' poster: Taapsee Pannu gets slapped hard in love

NewsManushi Chhillar begins shooting for her debut film

Manushi Chhillar begins shooting for her debut film

FeatureOriginal VS Remake OLE OLE song: Which one is your favourite?

Original VS Remake OLE OLE song: Which one is your favourite?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Rondi Ankhiyaan from Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3

Song Lyrics of Rondi Ankhiyaan from Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Haan Main Galat' from Love Aaj Kal

Song Lyrics of 'Haan Main Galat' from Love Aaj Kal