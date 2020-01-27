  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sharvari overwhelmed with 'The Forgotten Army' response

Sharvari overwhelmed with 'The Forgotten Army' response

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 20:49:02 IST

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Debutante Sharvari Wagh is overwhelmed with the response she has received for her performance in "The Forgotten Army". She calls it a moment of validation.

"It is a very overwhelming moment of my life and I feel over the moon that critics and audiences are appreciating my performance. All the preparation and hard work that I have put in to bring Maya to life is in front of people now and I'm delighted with the response," Sharvari said.

She was nervous as well as excited about the release of "The Forgotten Army". "I was excited yet nervous at the same time when The Forgotten Army premiered. It is my first project and it is for the first time that my credentials were being put to test! I'm grateful to everyone who have been showering all the love on me and the show and I thank them deeply," Sharvari said.

Right now, she is taking all the limelight in her stride. "For a young actor like me, this moment of validation is so important because it assures me that I am in the right direction. I really am short of words to describe this moment," she said.

Sharvari will next be seen as a leading lady of "Bunty Aur Babli 2" opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his mark as MC Sher in last year's "Gully Boy".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsDil Hi Toh Hai season 3: Will Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani's love rekindle again?

Dil Hi Toh Hai season 3: Will Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani's love rekindle again?

NewsMakers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' promote in a spooky way

Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' promote in a spooky way

NewsHorrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

Horrifying look of Haunted hills Motion teaser out

NewsAkshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

Akshay Kumar looks fierce in 'Bachchan Pandey' new look

NewsEkta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

Ekta Kapoor reveals son Ravie Kapoor first picture on his first birthday

NewsGRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

Movie Review'India On Film': Rare slices of an India bygone

'India On Film': Rare slices of an India bygone

Movie ReviewStation Master Phool Kumar short film review: A sweet little heart warmer

Station Master Phool Kumar short film review: A sweet little heart warmer

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Five More Minutes' by Jonas Brothers

Song Lyrics of 'Five More Minutes' by Jonas Brothers