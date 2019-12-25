Shawn Mendes gets emotional following the end of his tour

Shawn Mendes broke down in tears after wrapping his world tour held in Mexico City. After a staggering total of 105 shows, Shawn Mendes' tour has finally come to an end.

The tour, which he kicked off in March, was attended by many fans. Shawn wrapped his almost a year-long tour with a final show held in Mexico and was overcome with emotion as he couldn’t find words to thank his fans for their love and support.

Shawn got emotional as he thanked his fans and team for joining him on his final concert tour. Fans caught his emotional on-stage speech on video.

I’M CRYING OMGGGG I LOVE HIM WITH MY WHOLE HEART THANK YOU THANK YOU @ShawnMendes ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/piLF7HEG41 — In love with Dom Harrison (@KayeStyles1d_) December 22, 2019

"I get to come on stage every single night and perform in front of the most incredible people in the world," Shawn spoke to the audience. "But it's not only me who comes to the venue every day. They've been away from their families for an entire year to put this show on. I travel with a crew of the most caring, most amazing, most talented people. I have my band here onstage with me."

Sharing behind-the-scenes video footage from his tour, Shawn gave an emotional tribute to his fans. He simply captioned the post with the gesture: "Thank you."

In the videos, the 'Senorita' singer personally thanked his supporters by saying: "Anyone who has shared the stage knows the feeling. A feeling almost impossible for me to just explain to you with words. I say it’s hard to explain because I truly don’t know what else compares. A type of love that is received so large that one cannot do anything but accept the fact that it's just simply unfathomable".

"With all of my heart, thank you so much. Thank you for everything," he concluded.