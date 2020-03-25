  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shawn Mendes donates $175,000 to combat coronavirus

Shawn Mendes donates $175,000 to combat coronavirus

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 15:15:05 IST

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Singer Shawn Mendes has donated $175,000 to help pediatric care in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Shawn Mendes Foundation made a donation to the SickKids Foundation. The money will assist in the purchase of equipment and supplies for coronavirus preparedness for the community at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Ontario, reports variety.com.

"Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best support the COVID-19 crisis," Mendes said, adding: "By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding community of Toronto. For the next month, we will be directing all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation to go towards additional efforts by SickKids, as well as efforts being made internationally by the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund."

SickKids is a global leader in pediatric health dedicated to ensuring hospitals provide the best possible care for children and families.

Mendes has been vocal about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, urging the music community to stay home and practice social distancing.

On March 20, the singer-songwriter hosted a livestream with Camila Cabello as part of the "Together at Home" series presented by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization's Solidarity Response Fund. "We love you so much and we care about everyone," Mendes said while signing off from his stream.

"Again, I just want to say be patient with yourself. It's just craziness, and give yourself the patience and love you deserve right now," he added.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsPearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

Pearl V Puri's playful wink pictures are too cute to handle

NewsNiti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

Niti Taylor's sun kissed pictures will brighten your day

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh shares some kicks and punches you can do at home. Check it out!

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares some kicks and punches you can do at home. Check it out!

NewsGood cop, Bad cop- he has played them all! Watch Sanjay Dutt as an IAS officer

Good cop, Bad cop- he has played them all! Watch Sanjay Dutt as an IAS officer

FeatureMX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

MX Player makes your Gudi Padwa happier, here's a list of 5 Marathi shows that you can binge watch for free, with your loved ones

NewsRadhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

Radhika Apte shares some childhood memories of Gudi Padwa and what makes it special!

NewsTMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi

TMKOC - Gokuldhaamwasi gear up for the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Modi