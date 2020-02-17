  1. Home
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate their first Valentine's Day together (Pic. Courtesy: justjaredjr)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 16:01:36 IST

Love is in the air as star couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together on Friday in the UK.

The pair who have officially been dating since the Fourth of July, were snapped while leaving The Fat Duck restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Harry Blumenthal, in Berkshire, United Kingdom on February 14.

Also Read: Song Lyrics of 'My Oh My' by Camila Cabello ft DaBaby

For their date, Shawn, 21, looked sharp in an all-black ensemble, while Cabello, 22, opted for a black coat and blue dress.

The 'Senorita' singers were spotted smiling and laughing widely with Camila holding tightly onto Shawn's arm, as they left the restaurant. Earlier in the day, Shawn was spotted buying armful of flowers and visiting a chocolate shop. Camila is currently busy shooting for in London for her upcoming 'Cinderella' movie.

The happy couple was first romantically linked after they unveiled their hit single 'Senorita' in June. Following which, they were spotted multiple times over the summer holding hands and kissing in public.

And in October 2019, Shawn revealed that the two had officially started dating each other on the Fourth of July.

