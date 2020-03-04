Camila Cabello who turned 23-year-old on Tuesday (March 3) celebrated her birthday with her main squeeze in the United Kingdom, where she's filming for the upcoming 'Cinderella' film.

The 'Senorita' singer and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes who threw her a surprise Cinderella-themed birthday party rung in her birthday the night before along with her closest friends.

Also Read: Camila Cabello teases fans with topless photo ahead of her 23rd birthday

'Cinderella' director-screenwriter Kay Cannon took to his social media where he shared a snap of the birthday gal and her beau smiling wide as friends surrounded the two.

Shawn Mendes, 21, traveled all the way from Toronto - which is over six hour flight and over 3,300 miles in airfare - to spend the night with her and her friends.

The real-life Cinderella ball featured a glass slipper ice sculpture and a pumpkin-turned-carriage birthday cake.

Cabello, sported a purple crop top which she teamed up with black joggers and boots, had a grand Cinderella-themed party, which is suitable as she stars as the titular character in the upcoming Disney film.

In her Instagram Stories, the 'Havana' songstress also posted a video of her dancing and her pumpkin carriage cake.

This isn't the first time that Mendes crossed an ocean for his girlfriend. Back on Valentine's Day, the couple went on a dinner date in London that involved Michelin Stars, flowers, and chocolate.