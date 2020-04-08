  1. Home
Shefali Jariwala: Am not pregnant, just over-ate

Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress-dancer Shefali Jariwala's recent Instagram post created a buzz that she is pregnant with her first child.

On Tuesday, Shefali uploaded a picture with her beau, actor Parag Tyagi. In the image, Shefali looks bloated in her saree.

Seeing her post, several social media users asked her if she's ewapectin.

"Are you pregnant?," a user questioned.

Reacting to such comments, Shefali said that she had "overeaten".

Shefali was recently seen in the season 13 of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss". During he stint in the house, she grabbed a lot of headlines for her fights with the other housemates -- especially Asim Riaz.

--IANS

sim/vnc

