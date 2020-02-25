  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shehnaaz Gill: 'Balle Balle to genes mein hai'

Shehnaaz Gill: 'Balle Balle to genes mein hai'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 14:11:51 IST

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is fondly called "Punjab ki Katrina Kaif", has gone down memory lane and shared a photograph of herself from her days in the controversial reality show.

Shehnaaz shared a picture from the stand-up comedy task inside the "Bigg Boss" house.

She captioned it: "All I need is a Mike and stage... balle balle to genes mein hai... #shehnazians #shehnazgill (Sic)."

Shehnaaz is currently featuring in the "Bigg Boss 13" spin-off series "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" hosted by Maniesh Paul. It also has the previous show's finalists Paras Chhabra Gill hunting for the perfect marriage partner.

The show will unfold as a swayamvar, and will see all contestants staying in the same house where "Bigg Boss 13" was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaaz and Paras.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsKatie Holmes experiences the fright of her life in her forthcoming film Brahms: The Boy II

Katie Holmes experiences the fright of her life in her forthcoming film Brahms: The Boy II

NewsDonald Trump praises SRK's 'DDLJ' and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' in his speech

Donald Trump praises SRK's 'DDLJ' and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' in his speech

NewsBTS promote new album on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

BTS promote new album on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

NewsJersey: Shahid Kapoor to spend his birthday on the sets

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor to spend his birthday on the sets

NewsBloodshot: Vin Diesel gears up for upcoming superhero film

Bloodshot: Vin Diesel gears up for upcoming superhero film

NewsMohit Malhotra turns good Samaritan, supports maid's son

Mohit Malhotra turns good Samaritan, supports maid's son

NewsKatie Holmes experiences the fright of her life in her forthcoming film Brahms: The Boy II

Katie Holmes experiences the fright of her life in her forthcoming film Brahms: The Boy II

Fashion & LifestyleAlaya F brings the perfect shimmer pick for the season!

Alaya F brings the perfect shimmer pick for the season!

NewsDonald Trump praises SRK's 'DDLJ' and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' in his speech

Donald Trump praises SRK's 'DDLJ' and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' in his speech