Shehnaaz Gill: 'Balle Balle to genes mein hai'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is fondly called "Punjab ki Katrina Kaif", has gone down memory lane and shared a photograph of herself from her days in the controversial reality show.

Shehnaaz shared a picture from the stand-up comedy task inside the "Bigg Boss" house.

She captioned it: "All I need is a Mike and stage... balle balle to genes mein hai... #shehnazians #shehnazgill (Sic)."

Shehnaaz is currently featuring in the "Bigg Boss 13" spin-off series "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge" hosted by Maniesh Paul. It also has the previous show's finalists Paras Chhabra Gill hunting for the perfect marriage partner.

The show will unfold as a swayamvar, and will see all contestants staying in the same house where "Bigg Boss 13" was played out as they get down to wooing Shehnaaz and Paras.

