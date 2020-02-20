  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shehnaaz Gill is kissing Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali is the cutest thing

Shehnaaz Gill is kissing Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali is the cutest thing

Shehnaz Gill
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 10:15:03 IST

Shehnaaz is currently doing another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She is seen on the show with another inmate Paras Chhabra where they are in search of a life partner. She made it to the Top 3 of Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Shehnaz Gill is seen having some cute moments with Mahhi Vij's daughter. Mahhi shared a photo of Shehnaaz and her daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali which is the cutest thing on the internet today.

In the photo, Shehnaaz Gill is seen kissing Tara's cheeks in the photo. She holds Tara, who is wearing a Minnie Mouse hoodie, in her arms and kisses her cheek with her eyes closed. Tara, on the other hand, is seen staring into the camera in surprise.

Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram

My massi n me ❤️ @shehnaazgill #shehnazgill

A post shared by Tara (@tarajaybhanushali) on

Related Topics

NewsSonam Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'Neerja' clocks 4th anniversary

Sonam Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'Neerja' clocks 4th anniversary

NewsJustin Bieber's stress-buster secret revealed

Justin Bieber's stress-buster secret revealed

NewsHimanshu Malhotra loves playing a doctor onscreen

Himanshu Malhotra loves playing a doctor onscreen

NewsSuriya shares a 'happy selfie' with wife Jyothika

Suriya shares a 'happy selfie' with wife Jyothika

NewsHere's how Ariana Grande inspired Justin Bieber to overcome his fear?

Here's how Ariana Grande inspired Justin Bieber to overcome his fear?

NewsAllu Arjun's latest song goes viral on social media

Allu Arjun's latest song goes viral on social media

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan's trendy hairstyles

Sara Ali Khan's trendy hairstyles

NewsRicha Chadha pays homage to Smita Patil

Richa Chadha pays homage to Smita Patil

NewsSuicide Squad 2: Never-before-seen pics from upcoming DC Comics film go viral

Suicide Squad 2: Never-before-seen pics from upcoming DC Comics film go viral