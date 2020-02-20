Shehnaaz is currently doing another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She is seen on the show with another inmate Paras Chhabra where they are in search of a life partner. She made it to the Top 3 of Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Shehnaz Gill is seen having some cute moments with Mahhi Vij's daughter. Mahhi shared a photo of Shehnaaz and her daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali which is the cutest thing on the internet today.

In the photo, Shehnaaz Gill is seen kissing Tara's cheeks in the photo. She holds Tara, who is wearing a Minnie Mouse hoodie, in her arms and kisses her cheek with her eyes closed. Tara, on the other hand, is seen staring into the camera in surprise.

