Shehnaaz shares 'happiness filled' picture for fans

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 20:44:22 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Amid lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, former "Bigg Boss 13" Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans and followers with a "happiness-filled" photograph.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself posing along with a stuffed toy.

"Be happy, it drives people crazy!" she captioned the image, which currently has 646K likes on Twitter.

On the work front, Shehnaaz recently featured in a music video with her "Bigg Boss 13" co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, titled "Bhula dunga".

The song was released on March 24 and is composed by Darshan Raval.

The romantic track's video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the reality show.

