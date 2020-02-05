  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shehnaz on Sidharth bond: 'Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein'

Shehnaz on Sidharth bond: 'Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 14:12:08 IST

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill burst into tears after she was questioned by the media about her friendship with fellow contestant and TV actor Siddharth Shukla in the reality show.

In the promo clip, it was shown that contestant Mahira Sharma will be slammed for calling Shehnaaz "gandh" (dirt). Mahira is then heard saying that Shehnaaz was "no less" as she has once told her: "Tu hai kya, tera level kya hai (What is your level)?" , reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

Shehnaaz is then asked that she claims to be emotionally attached to Sidharth, but then she sits with those who are from the rival group.

When questions are raised about her "friendship" with him -- asked if it's only for the game. She accepts it is for the game. Sidharth begins to argue with her.

Later they are seen fighting in the bathroom. Shehnaaz is then seen talking to Rashami Desai.

She tells Rashami: "Aisa fame nahi chahiye media mein (I don't want this kind of fame in the media)".

--IANS

dc/in

NewsAshton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

NewsAshton Kutcher still loves Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher still loves Demi Moore's kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

NewsBillie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

Billie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

NewsAyushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

Ayushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

NewsSalman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

Salman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

NewsAshton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Fashion & LifestyleJason Mamoa looks stunning in black jacket

Jason Mamoa looks stunning in black jacket

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th feb 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 5th feb 2020