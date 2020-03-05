  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shekhar Kapur vs Suchitra Krishnamoorthi property case: Daughter Kaveri opens up

Shekhar Kapur vs Suchitra Krishnamoorthi property case: Daughter Kaveri opens up

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 19:09:36 IST

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Following reports in the media about actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi filing a property case against her ex-husband and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, the former couple's daughter Kaveri Kapur issued a statement over the matter saying she has nothing to do with the case.

Kaveri's name came up when, according to the website spotboye.com , a friend of Suchitra informed that the actress was trying to get back property that rightly belongs to her daughter but was being used by the actor Kabir Bedi. The report suggested Suchitra now wanted justice for her daughter.

Reacting to the report, Kaveri said: "Over the years I have stayed away from commenting on any and every conversation pertaining to my parents and their dealings with each other. But yesterday a media report carried my name in the context of a case that is between my mother and my father. I would like to set the record straight, I have a very strong and loving relationship with my father, Mr Shekhar Kapur. I am disappointed that my name was dragged in this manner. As a 19-years-old I know I can speak for myself.I have nothing to do with this case or any case between my parents."

Suchitra and Shekhar had tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in 2006.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsEsha Gupta to make her digital debut

Esha Gupta to make her digital debut

NewsEvery Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha

Every Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha

NewsCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes "Senorita" kiss moment missed

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes "Senorita" kiss moment missed

NewsLady Gaga announces special London tour

Lady Gaga announces special London tour

NewsCoronaVirus Alert: Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been canceled because of the spreading Coronavirus

CoronaVirus Alert: Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been canceled because of the spreading Coronavirus

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal does Holika 'Dahan' of Iyer's phone

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal does Holika 'Dahan' of Iyer's phone

Movie ReviewOnward Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Onward Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsEsha Gupta to make her digital debut

Esha Gupta to make her digital debut

NewsEvery Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha

Every Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha