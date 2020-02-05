Shekhar Suman: God gives us signals, we just need to understand them

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman, who attended Cancer initiative, feels that god gives signals to people and we just need to understand and identify these. He further added that there is a need to spread awareness about the disease.

Talking about the event, Suman said: "It's really a nice initiative. I feel it's our social responsibility to do something for our society, country and the world. I feel we are being responsible for destruction of the world and it's all because of our mistakes and greed. Having a disease is a natural thing and living species are going to die someday but if it happens before the time then, we are responsible for it.

He added: "God gives us signals so we have to understand and identify those signals. I feel it's our responsibility to make people aware about it."

"We have polluted food, water and air. God created a beautiful world but we destroyed it, so it is our responsibility to bring it back to its original condition. When an individual takes such an initiative, it encourages other people to do the same," said Suman, while interacting with the media at an event organised by Ambagopal Foundation.

Speaking about the need to initiate proper knowledge about cancer, he said: "There are many misconceptions about cancer and people get very scared of this disease. There is cure for cancer, but how many people can afford the treatment is the big question. So, we have to work towards it."

Asked how he leads a healthy lifestyle, Suman said: "I strive to lead a healthy lifestyle. I try to eat clean food and to live in a pollution-free environment. I don't eat street food or packaged food. I don't use microwave and non-stick pan. I use the mobile with earphones. I take precautions as much as possible but everything is not in my hands -- like the groceries and fruits that I consume. I can only urge people who are involved in production of these things that they should not take lives of people just for sake of money. I feel we are living in a fastpaced world so, till the time we don't get a setback, we don't think about it. We should live a fastpaced life but at the same time we should maintain sanity in this world."

Shekhar Suman was last seen onscreen in the 2017 release "Bhoomi", starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari.

