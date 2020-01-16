After the success of Masala entertainer ‘Marjaavaan’ Sidharth Malhotra is back again. This movie is a true story of an Indian Army officer Vikram Batra.

Sidharth Malhotra pays an ode to Captain Vikram Batra on his birthday.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a series of photos of his first look from his upcoming film ‘Shershaah’ . He captioned, “An absolute honor to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery & sacrifice.Paying an ode to the journey of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and bringing the UNTOLD TRUE STORY with #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020. @kiaraaliaadvani #VishnuVaradhan @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shabbirboxwalaofficial @ajay1059 @harrygandhi @somenmishra @dharmamovies @kaashent”

Sidharth Malhotra turns 35 today, as he celebrates his birthday he treated his fans with his first look from the film. What a gift to surprise his fans with this beautiful treat.

The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. Karan Johar also shared the look and captioned, “"We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film. Presenting @sidmalhotra in the UNTOLD TRUE STORY of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) - #Shershaah. Releasing 3rd July, 2020."

Vikram Batra was an officer of the Indian Army, awarded with the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest and most prestigious award for valour, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War.

Sheershaah also stars Kiara Advani in a lead role. The film is slated to release on July 3, 2020

On his birthday Sidharth Malhotra treat his fans with the 'Shershaah' look.

Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra (PVC)