Shibani Kashyap's new tune: 'Corona ko hai harana'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 20:30:34 IST

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) At a time when people across the globe are finding ways to bust COVID-19 anxiety, singer Shibani Kashyap, popular for songs like "Sajnaa aa bhi jaa" and "Zinda hoon main", has written, composed and sung "Corona ko hai harana".

The foot-tapping track focuses on precautions that people need to take in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the importance of social distancing.

" 'Corona ko hai harana' is a song about what needs to be done to win this war against the virus. It can also be perceived as a song that motivates and encourages people to stay home irrespective of the constraints and inconvenience it causes," she said.

"In the larger picture, these measures will go a long way in preventing any dire consequences. I hope people enjoy the song during this lockdown period and it can bring a smile on their faces," she added.

India has so far reported over 700 coronavirus positive cases.

--IANS

nn/vnc

