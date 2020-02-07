  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Shikara' makes LK Advani emotional

'Shikara' makes LK Advani emotional

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 20:30:28 IST

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani got emotional while watching filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopras "Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits" here.

In a video clip gone viral, the political veteran is seen trying to hold back his tears as the film ends, even as Chopra comes up, kneels down besides him and tries consoling him.

"Shikara" is about how Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from their homes in the Kashmir Valley in early 1990, in the wake of Islamist insurgency. The film chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits through the fictional story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (essayed by Aadil Khan) and his wife Shanti (essayed by Sadia).

The film is very close to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has donned the director's hat for the first time since 2007, when he made "Eklavya: The Royal Guard".

"Shikara" opened on February 7.

--IANS

sug/vnc

News'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram

'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram

NewsMadonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

Madonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

NewsActress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

Actress Jameela Jamil comes out as queer

NewsHere's why Kim Kardashian thinks her son is a reincarnation?

Here's why Kim Kardashian thinks her son is a reincarnation?

NewsKeanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship status revealed

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship status revealed

NewsRanveer Singh wraps up shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh wraps up shooting for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Movie ReviewKaanchli Life In A Slough movie review: Raw, bold & probing

Kaanchli Life In A Slough movie review: Raw, bold & probing

Fashion & Lifestyle"Jab Se Tere Naina" - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off each other

"Jab Se Tere Naina" - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off each other

News'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram

'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram