'Shikara' to release on Feb 7, assures Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films

Srinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) Amid reports of stay on the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial "Shikara", the filmmaker's production company on Thursday tweeted that it will hit the screens on February 7 as planned.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Kashmir Valley in late 1989 and early 1990, in the wake of violent Islamist insurgency.

"Update reg. PIL against #Shikara - The Hon. J&K HC has directed to issue notice to parties in matter to make respective representations. The matter is placed on point of admission on 07.02.2020. No direction to stop screening has been passed. The film releases on 7th Feb," Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films posted on Twitter.

This comes after the J&K High Court listed on Friday the hearing on a PIL against "Shikara".

"In view of the averments made in the petition and the relief claimed, we feel that there is a real urgency involved in the matter and that the response of the official respondents should be obtained in the context of the interim relief prayed for by the petitioners. Accordingly, we propose to post the matter tomorrow in the morning session for having the response of the respondents, especially the official respondents," the court order reads.

The petitioners have prayed that the respondents may be directed to withhold the release of the movie till it is reviewed/scrutinized and censored by the appropriate authorities; to edit/remove the "communal, inflammatory and frivolous content from the movie; to review the certificate issued with regard to the movie and censor the controversial and communal scenes/dialogues from it; and to ensure that all possible steps are taken to prevent polarization and communalization of atmosphere in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir".

In the interim, the petitioners have also prayed that till final disposal of the writ petition, the respondents may be directed to withhold the release of the movie which is scheduled for release on February 7.

--IANS

zi-nn/in