'Shikara': Vidhu Vinod Chopra revisits Kashmiri Pandits' exodus

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Thirty years ago, an estimated one lakh Kashmiri Pandits had on the night of January 19, 1990 witnessed a horrific genocide that led to their exodus from the Kashmir valley, and now filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is all set to revisit the tales of those victims through his upcoming film "Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir".

On Friday, Chopra shared the teaser of the movie on his official Twitter handle.

"Tees saal baad, humari kahani kahi jayegi... Here is a timeless love story in the worst of times," read the tweet.

The makers of the film also released the official motion poster on YouTube, describing what happened to Kashmiri Pandits 30 years ago.

"What is it to know the agony of being a refugee in your own country? The year 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India whereby more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley," the makers captioned the video.

"Shikara" is touted as the "story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It's also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times".

"Shakira" is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020. The cast of the film has not been revealed yet.

This is not the first that Chopra is making a film involving Kashmir as one of the major elements in the theme. He had earlier helmed the action thriller film "Mission Kashmir" in 2000

