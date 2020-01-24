Shikhar Dhawan: Karan Wahi and I go a long way

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 20:03:11 IST

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that he shares a close bond with actor Karan Wahi, and adds that they have been friends since childhood.

Shikhar will be seen having a fun conversation with Karan in the first episode of the latter's show "Zing Game On". The cricketer got emotional when his father also made an appearance on the episode.

"I was ecstatic to share the stage with my father and reminisce the growing up days. I would like to thank Karan and 'Zing Game On' for this huge surprise. I can't express how happy I was to have Karan also be part of this father-son moment," Shikhar said.

"Karan and I go a long way, we are childhood friends, more so ever our families know each other very well. Hence meeting Karan's parents also on the show made me emotional and very happy. The fun conversations with him took me back in time, when we would eagerly wait to get out and play. This show opened the box of memories for me, which are all very special to me," he added.

The episode will go on air on January 25 on Zing channel. The chat show with cricketers will come with a mix of music.

In the show, Wahi will explore the fun side of cricketers, and have them sing, dance and play challenging games.

