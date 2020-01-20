Shilpa Shetty awarded Champion of Change Award

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband businessman Raj Kundra have been awarded the Champion of Change 2019 Award for their efforts towards encouraging people to take up the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee handed the award to Shilpa on Monday in the Capital.

"I am really honoured to receive this award and I feel it is every citizen's duty to keep their country clean. Cleanliness starts from the mind. When we keep our homes clean, then why not our country? This year I have planted 480 trees to offset my entire carbon footprint. It's every citizen's responsibility to take care of our precious planet not just for the present but also our future," she said.

Nandan Jha, chairman of Interactive Forum on Indian economy (IFIE), said: "We are happy to announce that Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been selected for the Champions Change of Award 2019 for her contribution in the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan."

Known has a yoga practitioner and health enthusiast, Shilpa said small changes in our daily life can bring about big changes in the cleanliness of the environment.

"The first lifestyle change that I flick the switch off as soon as I leave the room. I'm extremely mindful of that. The general tendency is to wait for someone else to switch it off. Also, don't leave the water running when you're brushing your teeth. A lot of people do this unknowingly. They don't realise that turning the tap off between brushing and gargling can save so much water. These little habits can bring about a huge change," she said.

In Bollywood, she has started shooting for "Hungama 2" and will also be seen in "Nikamma".

--IANS

aru/vnc