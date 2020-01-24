Shilpa Shetty is 'BBC' for hubby Raj Kundra

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty says her husband Raj Kundra calls her "BBC which means Born Before Computers".

While shooting for "The Kapil Sharma Show", the host Kapil Sharma asked Shilpa if Raj addresses her as BBC. Shilpa responded by saying: "Yes, this is true. Raj calls me BBC which means Born Before Computers. This is because I am extremely bad at doing things that have anything to do with technology."

Actress Archana Puran Singh also asked her about being regularly active in Instagram and TikTok. Shilpa said: "Social media is very basic which doesn't require a lot of effort. However, it is a tedious task when I have to check my kid's homework over mails and give him printouts. I don't know what is wrong with notebooks and pens! These days everything works over mails and those complicated PDF files."

On the work front, Shilpa will be seen in the upcoming movie "Hungama 2" that also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan.

