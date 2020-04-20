Shilpa Shetty reveals her workout regime

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 19:05:36 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty believes in the vintage mantra: The family that eats, prays and works out together, stays together.

On Monday, Shilpa, who has been inspiring fans with her fitness and health regime, spoke about the workout schedule she and her family follow. She shared how she makes workout session fun for her son.

"I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan (Shilpa's son) a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don't have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around," Shilpa wrote, sharing a glimpse of her workout session with husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and their son Viaan.

"Workout helps us build and strengthen the abdominal muscles, while it also helps improve the mind-body coordination and enhances speed and endurance capacity," said the actress.

She added: "Viaan, on the other hand, was just happy to be jumping around and using up some of that pent up energy. A morning well-spent, this was! I hope you all are staying home and staying fit too."

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback into acting with "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".

