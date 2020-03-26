Shilpa Shetty's pens a note as daughter turns 40 days old

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 15:10:01 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha, who was born through surrogacy in February, turned 40 days old on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shilpa penned a heartfelt note for her daughter. She also shared that she cannot go out of the house and take her daughter to a temple for blessings due to lockdown.

"Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have "stepped out of the house for the FIRST" time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don't have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home.

Along with the post, the "Dhadkan" actress also posted a family portrait, comprising her daughter Samisha, husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan.

"It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don't go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I'm going to document one thing that I'm grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I'm so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side," Shilpa added.

On the film front, the actress is all set to make her comeback with roles in "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2"

--IANS

sim/vnc

