  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shilpa Shetty's yoga tips to keep your muscles in form

Shilpa Shetty's yoga tips to keep your muscles in form

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 19:38:27 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty Kundra has offered yoga tips to beat lockdown inactivity that can make our muscles stiff.

In a video she has shared on Instagram, Shilpa performs Surya Namaskar. "Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras," she wrote.

Elaborating on the asana, the actress added: "It's a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one's also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too."

She had this message for her fans: "Today, I'm grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe."

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsCovid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

Covid-19 scare: Madonna mourns the death of her close relatives

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

NewsRohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

NewsShashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

Shashank Vyas: Have been accused of not being active enough on social media

NewsRyan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary

NewsJustin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's adorable Easter post gives us major couple goals

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli