Shilpa Shetty switches on her 'minion mode'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 20:09:26 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress-Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra switched on her "minion mode" so that she can deal with a different kind of "Monday blues".

Shilpa on Monday took to Twitter, where she shared a TikTok video, where she enacted a minion's laugh and mannerisms.

"Even during this quarantine, I can be something new every day. Today, I'm a minion who's braving through a different kind of 'Monday blues'! Minion mode on!" she captioned the clip.

In other news, Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child -- a daughter through surrogacy. They have

named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

--IANS

dc/vnc

