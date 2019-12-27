The trailer of Hema Malini, Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Shimla Mirchi’ is out. Hema Malini is back on-screens after a long time with a fresh story.

The trailer has an interesting storyline. The makers finally revealed the trailer.

The trailer shows Rajkummar Rao's character trying to say 'I love you' to a girl. But he starts stammering as he is too scared to do that. He decides to write a letter to her. This is where the confusion in the story starts. Rakul's single mother Hema Malini receives the letter and falls in love with Rajkummar, thinking that he loves her back. There seems a love triangle to the story.

The makers captioned the trailer “Kya hota hai when write goes wrong? Nahi samjhe? Jald hi samjhane aa rahe hain, Avi, Naina aur Naina ki mummy.”

The film is directed by Ramesh Sippy, the other star cast includes Shakti Kapoor and Kiran Juneja

The film is scheduled to release on January 3, 2020.

Check out ‘Shimla Mirchi’ trailer below: