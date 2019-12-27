  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Shimla Mirchi' trailer: Rajkummar Rao is stuck between Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini

'Shimla Mirchi' trailer: Rajkummar Rao is stuck between Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini

Shimla Mirchi
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 27 Dec 2019 11:25:34 IST

The trailer of Hema Malini, Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Shimla Mirchi’ is out. Hema Malini is back on-screens after a long time with a fresh story.

The trailer has an interesting storyline. The makers finally revealed the trailer.

Also Read: No Filter Neha season 4: When Rajkummar Rao had to become a monkey for an audition!

The trailer shows  Rajkummar Rao's character trying to say 'I love you' to a girl. But he starts stammering as he is too scared to do that. He decides to write a letter to her. This is where the confusion in the story starts. Rakul's single mother Hema Malini receives the letter and falls in love with Rajkummar, thinking that he loves her back. There seems a love triangle to the story.

The makers captioned the trailer “Kya hota hai when write goes wrong? Nahi samjhe? Jald hi samjhane aa rahe hain, Avi, Naina aur Naina ki mummy.”

The film is directed by Ramesh Sippy, the other star cast includes Shakti Kapoor and Kiran Juneja

The film is scheduled to release on January 3, 2020.

Check out ‘Shimla Mirchi’ trailer below:

Related Topics

NewsHilary Duff and Matthew Koma share behind-the-scenes snaps from their wedding

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma share behind-the-scenes snaps from their wedding

NewsBollywood celebrities arrive at Salman Khan's birthday bash

Bollywood celebrities arrive at Salman Khan's birthday bash

NewsBigg Boss 13 return updates: Rashami Desai reveals her priority list

Bigg Boss 13 return updates: Rashami Desai reveals her priority list

NewsExes Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's friendship sparks relationship rumours

Exes Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's friendship sparks relationship rumours

NewsTV actor Kushal Punjabi passes away

TV actor Kushal Punjabi passes away

NewsJamie Foxx to be honoured with this prestigious award

Jamie Foxx to be honoured with this prestigious award

NewsHilary Duff and Matthew Koma share behind-the-scenes snaps from their wedding

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma share behind-the-scenes snaps from their wedding

NewsInside videos and pictures: Salman Khan cuts birthday cake with Salim Khan and Ahil

Inside videos and pictures: Salman Khan cuts birthday cake with Salim Khan and Ahil

NewsBollywood celebrities arrive at Salman Khan's birthday bash

Bollywood celebrities arrive at Salman Khan's birthday bash