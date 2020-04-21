  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shishir Sharma: I can be funny too

Shishir Sharma: I can be funny too

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 21:38:31 IST

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Shishir Sharma, who appears in the web series "Girlfriend Chor", says that more than often he is stereotyped with serious characters on-screen, and he is looking for an opportunity to break the mould.

"The fact is I can be funny too, as an actor. With the kind of personality I have in real life, people do not imagine me beyond portraying a serious or a negative character on-screen. So I keep getting roles of Army officers, doctors, policemen and investigating officers among others. Though I worked on a web show like 'Permanent Roommates', I hardly get to play a funny or lighter character. In a way, 'Girlfriend Chor' was one such opportunity where I played a father of the protagonist who is funny!" Shishir told IANS.

The five-episode show "Girlfriend Chor" features Mayur More, Himani Sharma, Kushagre Dua, and Sonali Sachdev. The show is streaming on MX Player.

The actor has appeeared on TV shows like "Swabhimaan", "Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli" and "Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann", and also in films like "Tanu Weds Manu Returns", "Talvar", "Raazi", and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

He shared a memory of audience reaction on his portrayal of negative characters: "SWhen 'Swabhimaan' started, some ladies in our building told my wife that if they see me in real life, the might just slap me! I think the power of a well-written character such that the audience starts to believe in the fictional one! But as an actor I want to try new roles, new characters and various shades of emotions -- things that are quirky," Shishir signed off.

--IANS

aru/vnc

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

NewsKareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

NewsSanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

Sanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

NewsThis new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

This new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

NewsCOVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

COVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan

Song lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan