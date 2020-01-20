Producer Mohammad Nagman Lateef who produced music videos like Chingaari featuring Digangana Suryavanshi has added another milestone in his journey with short film Our Own Sky which is said to be a love story featuring Shivangi Joshi, Aditya Khurana, and Asifa Haque in the lead and the film is said to be going for Cannes film festival.

On 17th January 2020, Mohammad Nagman Lateef along with the cast and director Pushpendra Singh announced the film which was followed by a cake cutting.

Mohammad Nagman Lateef rocked a Rohit arora outfit, while Asifa Haque looked total diva in Red high slit dress designed by mamta begum. Aditya Khurana looked dashing in famous kloset designer from Thailand and Shivangi Joshi totally looked chic rocking the blue blazer outfit.

This project is a debut for Aditya Khurana and Asifa Haque while Shivangi Joshi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain completed 11 years recently and is totally topping the TRP charts.