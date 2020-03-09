Holi is just around the corner and the festive excitement is at its peak. While most people look forward to indulging in sweets and smearing each other with colors, fashion plays an important part too, especially with the exciting Holi parties in store.

Amid all the preps, we tend to forget picking out our outfits till the last moment. If you too like us and are looking for some fashion inspiration you have reached the right place. We have curated some of the best Holi looks inspired by our Bollywood Divas.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Erica Fernandes and other celebs quirky hairstyle

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Balan Pichkari song from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Deepika is slaying in casuals red top and denim while Ranbir looks handsome in white checks shirt and denim.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in a white salwar suit in the song 'Chhan Ke Mohalla' from Action Replayy. She is totally Holi ready.

We get to see Holi romance from the real-life star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the song 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya' from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela.

Lauren Gottlieb wearing an Indo-western outfit, a black crop top and printed slit skirt in the song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi'

Desi Swag of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the song Khadke Glassy from Jabariya Jodi. Sidharth slaying in a denim jacket and green printed shirt paired with denim pants while Parineeti Chopra looks super cute in dark green crop top paired with black palazzos.

Alia Bhatt in sequined yellow lehenga choli in the song 'Badri Ki Dulhania' from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. A statement lehenga choli will make you look super glam and win you many compliments.

Fashion Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan set the goal wearing a saree in the song Teri Meri Kahaani from Gabbar is Back for Holi Sequence. She wore a stylish saree in shades of purple and orange.

Alia Bhatt wore a casual loose tank top and flowery printed skirt in the song 'Offo' from 2 States

Sanaya Irani wore a white lehenga totally killing in holi outfit.

Shivangi Joshi wore a white lehenga paired with bandhani dupatta in the serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Drashti Dhami wore a white saree totally giving us holi vibes.